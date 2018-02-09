HS Play of the Week Nominees: February 9

Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week plays highlight hoopers sparking up some solid offense.

First up from the hardwood, Sheyenne’s Maggie Manson pulls up from downtown for her 1,000th point as a Mustang.

Play number two, Kyle Henningsgard blows by the defense and rolls in the reverse layup.

Both are good which is better? That is for you to decide. Vote on our website and twitter.

