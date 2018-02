KVRR Round Table: UND WBB Needs Stronger Starts

UND 1-2 in last three games.

FARGO, N.D. — The UND women’s basketball team just battled back and beat Weber State after trailing the Wildcats twice on Thursday night. The Hawks trailed in the first half in each of the teams last three games, they are 1-2 in those contests.

The KVRR sports team analyzes what the UND women’s basketball team has to do the rest of the season to finish strong in the Big Sky Conference.