Mark Empting Announces Clay County Sheriff Candidacy

He is looking to replace retiring sheriff Bill Bergquist
Angela Shen,

 

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Mark Empting is declaring his candidacy for Clay County Sheriff.

He joins at least three other candidates who have expressed interest in joining the race.

They are seeking the position currently held by Bill Bergquist, who is retiring at the end of this term.

Empting says Bergquist put Clay County in a good place, but there are ongoing issues to be addressed.

“One of the things that is pressing is obviously the drugs and the gang violence that’s in our area as well as the opioid crisis. We need to do something in our community to address this opioid issue,” Empting said.

Empting is currently the patrol division commander in the sheriff’s office.

He has spent 16 years with Clay County and 21 years in law enforcement.

