ND Girls Basketball Roundup: Davies Holds on at Shanley

Davies improves to 14-3 on the season

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Davies Eagles downed Fargo Shanley Deacons on Friday night 66-60 at Shanley high school.

The Eagles have now won 5-straight and improve to 14-3 on the season. With the loss Shanley has now lost two of its last three games and falls to 13-5.