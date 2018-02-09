Park Christian School Packs 500,000 Meals for Feed My Starving Children

this is the third year the school has volunteered to help the organization

FARGO, N.D. — Park Christian School teamed up with Feed My Starving Children to pack meals for families in need.

The school has been fundraising for the past couple of months and ended up giving the organization $1,300.

Today they headed over with all the students from fifth through 12th grade to volunteer and pack meals.

The goal is to pack 500,000 meals over the next two days.

“You know it gives them a global perspective. Sometimes you get pretty complacent or even complain about your school lunch or what’s in your bag and when you think about kids around the world that don’t have a lot for lunch and you can come here and do something a little bigger than just for yourself, it’s good for them to get that global perspective,” said Michael Levang, principal of Park Christian.

Next year Park Christian plans to pack more than 1.5 million meals for Feed My Starving Children.