Sheyenne High School Senior Receives National Recognition

Ashlen Wright was one of two recipients from North Dakota to receive the Prudential Spirit of Community Award

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A senior at Sheyenne High School has made her mark in raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health issues.

After the death of her close friend Justin O’Lean, Ashlen Wright took action to help others battling depression and other mental illnesses.

Wright got involved as the Student Representative for Imagine Thinking, and also organized events to raise awareness, including the Out of Darkness Walk.

In her years at Sheyenne High School, Wright has raised over $280,000 for several organizations that promote mental health awareness.

Her fight to bring attention to mental health issues won Ashlen national recognition.

She was one of two winners from North Dakota to receive the Prudential Spirit of Community Award.

After her dedication to helping honors, Wright was excited to receive the call.

“I just felt really rewarded that I was able to be recognized but also that I have the ability to do this in my community,” Wright said.

For people that know Wright well, the national award comes as no surprise.

“Ashlen is an incredible public speaker; she really excels at that a lot. She’s a really big thinker,” said Abby Tow, the Executive Director of Imagine Thriving.

As she comes down the home stretch of her high school career, Wright is happy just to have an impact in her community.

“With my volunteering I’ve really been able to reach out not only in my school but also in my community and I loved having that ability to have a far reaching impact,” said Wright.

As part of her Prudential Spirit of Community Award, Ashlen wins a one thousand dollar scholarship and an all–expense paid trip to Washington DC later this year.