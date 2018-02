Three In Custody After Fatal Hit and Run

The victim was struck on Pow Wow Hwy. east of Pine Point.

DETROIT LAKES, MN (KFGO) – Three people were taken into custody after a hit-and-run in Becker County where a 21 year-old man died.

The victim was struck on Pow Wow Hwy. east of Pine Point.

He was Joshua Jones of Ponsford.

Deputies later located a car in Pine Point where the three people were found.

It was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thurs.

The sheriff’s office, White Earth Tribal Police, state patrol and Detroit Lakes Police are assisting with the investigation.

Drinking is believed to have been a factor.