Boys Basketball: Oak Grove Gets Past DGF, 85-73

Andrew Christianson scored 32 points in the win for the Grovers

FARGO, N.D. — The Oak Grove boys basketball team matched up with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at the Fargo Civic Center.

The Grovers downed the Rebels 85-73. Andrew Christianson scored 32 points for the Grovers en route to the win.