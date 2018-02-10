Olivet Lutheran Church Raises Money For School in Haiti

funds will go towards $10,000 roof construction

FARGO, N.D. — Olivet Lutheran Church held an all-day fundraiser to help complete the construction of a school in Haiti.

It included everything from Valentine’s Day cookie decorating to a silent auction and Haitian dinner.

The money will go towards a $10,000 roof for a welding school in Haiti.

Volunteers from the church have already helped to build a wall and garden around the school.

“One thing that I would love to do is connect kids here with the kids there. When I was there last summer, I just fell in love with the children. I mean they’re just like children here. They have Disney shirts on, Monsters Inc,” said Cassie Wiste, one of the fundraiser’s organizers.

The school is meant to help build more sustainability in Haiti from everything to education and entrepreneurship.