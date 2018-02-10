Skaters Lace Up For Pond Hockey Tournament

Fargo Pond Hockey Classic runs this weekend

Fargo natives laced up their skates today at Edgewood golf course…

The Fargo Park District put on the annual Fargo Pond Hockey Classic this weekend.

39 teams competed in various divisions in outdoor 3–on–3 hockey.

The Fargo Park District says this is a great way to get community members outdoors and having fun playing a game that is home to this area.

“I think it is a fun event for them during the weekend. It is nice to get out on the ponds where hockey started and get back to the roots of hockey. It’s three on three play with six guys. It’s just fun. There are two 12 minute periods. These kind of events are really important to us. It is a way to give back to the community and create something really fun and inviting for people above 18 that wanna come out, have fun and play hockey”, says Stephanie D’Ambrosil with the Fargo Park District.