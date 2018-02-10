Women’s Basketball: Denver Defeats NDSU in Pink Game

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics)– The University of Denver Pioneers made three free throws in the final 14 seconds of the fourth quarter to secure a 78-73 victory over the North Dakota State University women’s basketball team Saturday, Feb. 10, before a season-high 1,392 spectators inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in the annual Pink Game for Breast Cancer Awareness.

North Dakota State (8-17, 1-10 Summit League) is scheduled to travel to Fort Wayne, Ind., to take on the Fort Wayne Mastodons in a Summit League game Thursday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. ET.

Sophomore Reilly Jacobson scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field and went 4-of-4 at the free-throw line to lead NDSU. Fellow sophomore Sarah Jacobson added 14 points and a team-high four assists, while freshman Michelle Gaislerova posted 13 points.

Sophomore Autumn Ogden snagged five rebounds, leading the Bison on the glass.

NDSU and Denver (14-12, 5-6 Summit League) battled to five ties and three lead changes in the fourth quarter before the Pioneers used a quick 5-0 run to gain a 69-64 advantage with 2:17 to go in the frame. The Bison trimmed the lead down to two points twice in the final two minutes of the quarter, but could get no closer.

North Dakota State shot 50 percent from the floor, 35 percent from three-point range and went 17-of-22 at the foul line for 77 percent, but were outrebounded, 38-24.

The Bison also committed 18 turnovers in the game which led to 21 Pioneer points.

Samantha Romanowski netted 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and Jordyn Alt pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds, leading Denver.