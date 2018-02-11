Fundraiser Helping Former NDSU Engineering Student Battling Cancer

FARGO, ND — NDSU is hosting its annual ‘Battle of the Cents–es’ fundraising competition, but this year, it will benefit a former student battling cancer.

Tyler Robertson is living with Glioblastoma, a treatable but not curable, type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord.

The funds will be going towards his medical bills for treatment.

The student ambassadors say this is a special year for the NDSU community because they get to see firsthand how this donation will make a difference for a fellow bison.

“Came here and was kind of like freshman didn’t know anything and seeing now that everyone’s coming together and helping out is really nice to have like a second family,” Tyler said, who was at NDSU during the Fall of 2016.

“It gives us an opportunity to do something out side of that and something bigger,” said Charlie Olson, the President of Engineering Ambassadors.

“Just showing Ty that we’re here for him, even both deans that spoke today mentioned that in their speeches and it’s just really important and it means a lot to us and we’ll continue to support him throughout his journey,” said Madeleine Grant, the special events coordinator and a student ambassador.

You can donate to the fundraising competition until February 16th.

You can also donate to Tyler’s personal fundraising account at any time.

If you are interested, you can reach out to the student ambassadors at madeleine.grant@ndsu.edu or charles.olson.1@ndsu.edu.

Or you can donate directly to Tyler at Gate City Bank.