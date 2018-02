Clay County Deputy Fires Weapon At Suicidal Man

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot at a man who was armed with a knife at a Sabin residence.

MOORHEAD, MN – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a law enforcement-related shooting in Sabin.

Deputies were called to the residence at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday on a report of a suicidal male.

It was not disclosed whether the man was hit by the gunshot.

The man was taken to a Fargo hospital and is now in the Clay County Jail pending charges.

The names of the deputies involved have not been disclosed.

The Minnesota BCA and the Moorhead Police Dept. are investigating.