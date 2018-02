Police Investigate Another Gas Station Armed Robbery

Southpointe Tesoro Was Held Up In South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo are investigating another armed robbery of a convenience store.

Dispatch crews received a call around 8:30 p.m. that a man with a gun had entered Southpointe Tesoro at 3202 33rd Street South in Fargo.

Details are limited at this time.

On Thursday night, Casey’s General Store at 1401 South University Drive in Fargo was held up by a man wearing a dark hooded jacket.

The suspect in that robbery got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.