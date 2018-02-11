Suicidal Man Taken Into Custody; Neighbors Say He Has A Bad Reputation

There was an officer involved shooting in Sabin Saturday night after deputies responded to a suicidal male with a knife

SABIN, Minn. — There was an officer involved shooting in Sabin Saturday night after deputies responded to a suicidal male with a knife.

We have the details released so far and what the community is saying about the man.

The officer involved shooting leaves neighbors with questions but many say they aren’t surprised by the male’s actions.

In this case, neighbors say the man’s name is Brady and is around 19–years–old.

They say he has a reputation of breaking in and stealing in the Sabin area.

But authorities are only releasing limited information about Saturday night.

“We did have a deputy that fired his weapon,” said Lt. Mark Empting, with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

They say when they responded on scene the suicidal man had a knife.

Moorhead, Dilworth and Glyndon Police Department all responded to the scene, along with the Minnesota State patrol, Sabin Fire and Rescue and FM Ambulance.

“The subject, he was later treated at a local hospital and transported to the clay county jail,” Empting said.

Firing his weapon was not the deputy’s first plan of attack.

“We try to talk to the people first and try and get them to calm down if they can and things like that,” Empting said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s department says they do everything they can before taking that next step.

“Sometimes it works very well and sometimes we kind of have to, do other things as well,” Empting said.

Neighbors in the area say this is not the first time Brady has gotten involved with law enforcement and has been sent to jail…but they say this is the first time they know of that he was connected to suicide.

We tried to talk to the family but they wouldn’t release any further information.

Reporting in Sabin, Jessie Cohen KVRR Local News.

The two deputies involved have not been identified.

They have been placed on standard administrative leave.