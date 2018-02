Two Years Since Tragic Shooting Death Of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer

Moszer Was Shot By A Domestic Violence Suspect On February 10, 2016 And Died February 11, 2016

FARGO, N.D. — It was two years ago today that Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer died after being shot the night before during a standoff with a domestic violence suspect in north Fargo.

The 33-year-old officer was setup on a perimeter location when he was shot.

He died hours later at Sanford.

The subject was armed with multiple guns and barricaded inside his house.

He said he was going to shoot at officers.

Moszer was honored last May in Washington, D.C. along with hundreds of other fallen officers.

The President spoke at a ceremony honoring the officers during National Police Week.

Moszer’s name was etched into stone on the National Law Enforcement Memorial.