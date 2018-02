Woman Crashes Into Gas Tanker After Sneezing

Woman Was Hurt While Semi Driver Was Not, No Fuel Spilled

LAMOURE CO., N.D. — Authorities say a sneeze caused a woman to crash into a semi.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 44-year-old Michele Eckmann of LaMoure was driving north on Highway 281 about 13 miles north of Edgeley Friday afternoon when she sneezed.

It caused her SUV to drift and she struck the tanker trailer loaded with gas.

Eckmann was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital in Jamestown.

The Aberdeen, South Dakota semi driver was not hurt.

No gas was spilled.