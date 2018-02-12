Lewis and Clark Elementary Students Asking Community for Teddy Bear Donations

they are trying to collect more than 500 stuffed animals for kids in Fargo-Moorhead who need some extra comfort
Danielle Church,

FARGO, N.D. — Lewis and Clark Elementary students are trying to spread a little more kindness around with the help of some teddy bears.

The school is trying to collect stuffed animals for local children who need some comfort during times of crisis.
Last year, students collected more than 550 bears.
Anyone can drop off teddy bears at Lewis and Clark through February 14.
Students will then bring the bears to local fire and police departments.

“We’re trying to show that you can be kind to anybody, even somebody you don’t even know that’s going to get your bear because you might be in that situation and wouldn’t you want someone to show you some kindness and some care? We can all be a little more kind especially with the climate of our culture today,” said Stacy Anderson, Lewis and Clark’s Gifted and Talented program instructor.

You can also drop off teddy bear donations at Fargo South.

Related Post

Fargo Police Chief Takes Stance on Gun Control, Do...
Park Christian School Packs 500,000 Meals for Feed...
Fire Swarms Railroad Bridge in Downtown Grand Fork...
Fargo’s Emergency Food Pantry Almost Empty

You Might Like

Customer Disarms Robber at Southpointe Tesoro

FARGO, N.D. -- When it comes to our survival, there's one thing we all have in common: the fight or flight response. "Everybody has that no matter if you're trained or not. It tries to…

Will Both New Bars Receive Class Z Licenses?

FARGO, ND -- The city of Fargo has an ordinance that says if there are more applicants than licenses available, they must have a drawing. Two businesses were in the running for a Class…