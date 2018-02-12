Some Big Names Coming to Bluestem Amphitheater This Summer

FARGO, ND — The nights of listening to music in the nice weather is closer than you may think.

Jade Presents is excited to announce their shows at Bluestem Amphitheater for the upcoming season.

They will kick off the summer with Billy Currington on June 10th, then Nathaniel Rateliff on August 7th, Jason Mraz on August 29th and they will finish off with O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson on September 1st.

The marketing Coordinator at Jade Presents says getting big time singers in the F–M area is not only exciting for their company but for the community.

“We usually try to strive for the best of the best out at BlueStem and if we can route them through and we can find that perfect artist that works out there it just brings so much to the community,” said Emily Frier, the Marketing Coordinator with Jade Presents.

If you’re interested, pre–sale tickets for the shows can be purchased on the Jade Presents app.