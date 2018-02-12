Clay County Sheriff Scam Alert

MOORHEAD, MN -- Bluestem Amphitheater has released it's schedule for 2018. The first artist announced is Jason Mraz. Multiple Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz will be joined by his SuperBand and featuring special guest Brett Dennen. Mraz will perform on…
MOORHEAD, MN -- The Clay County Sheriff is alerting the public to a phone scam. Someone is calling residents identifying himself as Lt. Chad Hagen with the Clay County Sheriff's Office civil process division. The number they are calling from…
FARGO (KFGO) - Fargo police arrested a suspect in the attempted armed robbery of the Tesoro station store at 3202 33rd Street South, less than four hours after it happened. The suspect, 18-year old John Holeton, of Fargo, is facing…