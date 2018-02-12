Clay County Sheriff Scam Alert

Someone is calling residents identifying himself as Lt. Chad Hagen with the Clay County Sheriff's Office civil process division.

MOORHEAD, MN — The Clay County Sheriff is alerting the public to a phone scam.

The number they are calling from is 218-321-1413.

If you get a call from this number, it is not Lt. Hagen.

Do not provide the caller with any personal information or details about yourself.

The Clay County Sheriff says they do not contact people in reference to civil papers.

Instead they would leave a call back for the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any questions, please contact the Clay County Sheriff at 218-299-5151.