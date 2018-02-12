Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Newton’s Fountain

Meteorologist Scott Sincoff and Dr. Graeme Wyllie of Concordia Science Academy did a cool science experiment that you can do with any strings of beads you may have lying around.

The first thing to do is cut several of the bead necklaces to form single lengths which you can then twist together to make one long strand. These should then be fed into a cup in a smooth fashion making sure to avoid twists or knots. Make sure one end is on the top but don’t let it hang over the edge or the science will start before you’re ready.

The challenge is then can we get all of the beads out of the cup at once without moving or tilting the cup. We’re going to do that by showcasing something known as Newton’s Fountain named after the scientist, Sir Isaac Newton. To do this, find the end of the string of beads from near the top of the cup. Hold the cup steady, take the end of the beads and hold it high. What we’re going to do is take the end of the beads and throw it in the air outwards from the cup and let it go. See if you can get all of the beads out at once. The higher you do it, the more it’s going to jump.

The Newton’s Fountain may look like a very simple experiment, but it’s been the focus of a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. That’s because while Newton’s fountain looks simple, there’s actually a range of different forces all acting on the beads to make them move. As we lift it up the cup, we introduce potential energy and letting the beads go unleashes this. In addition, inertia which states that a body in motion continues in motion unless acted on causes the the beads to follow the other beads ahead of them pulling the chain out of the cup. There are also forces pulling the beads out of the cup and then there’s the force of gravity pulling the beads toward the ground. So what might look like a simple process actually becomes very complex when you try to break it down but that should not stop you having fun with this at home.

