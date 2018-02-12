Going Green

Can you choose greener technologies without it costing all the green in your wallet?
Emily Welker,

Everywhere you look, it seems like someone’s telling you to go green — buy organic products, reduce your carbon footprint by shopping locally, replacing your old gas guzzler with a hybrid or electric car. But buying green can often cost more than traditional technologies.

Local cities and companies are making green work: the city of Fargo harvests landfill gas and plans to invest in electric Matbuses. They created a solar garden with Cass County Electric, which gathers wind energy itself.

Can we — the average consumer — go green too, without it costing us all the green in our wallets? KVRR’s Emily Welker digs into local folks and companies that are going green and whether it’s something you can do too.

