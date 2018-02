Manson’s 1,000th Point Claims Play of the Week Honors

Congrats to Maggie Manson for winning AM FAM HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter-Ken Kraft high school play of the week goes to Sheyenne’s Maggie Manson.

Manson got off to a blazing start against Shanley last Tuesday. She needed eight points for 1,000 in her career, and three quick threes helped her eclipse that milestone.

It’s a great career accomplishment, and it’s your vote for high school play of the week.