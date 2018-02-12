Minnesota BCA Identifies Officers and Suspect in Officer Involved Shooting

SABIN, MN — The deputies and suspect are identified after an officer involved shooting in Sabin this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the names of both deputies.

Deputy Ryan Sinclair has been with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office since July, 2017. Deputy Sinclair discharged his firearm. He’s been in law enforcement for six years.

Sergeant Gabriel Tweten is a sixteen year veteran, including eleven years with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Sinclair and Tweten were responded at 8:50 p.m. Saturday night to a 911 call of a suicidal male with a knife.

When they arrived Brady Allen Adrian, 19, of 15 1st Street South was in his bedroom holding a knife.

According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation Adrian ignored orders to drop the knife.

He then came at Sergeant Tweten, punching him multiple times and knocking a Taser from the deputies hands.

Adrian reportedly grabbed the taser firing and striking Deputy Sinclair.

That’s when Deputy Sinclair fired his gun, striking Adrian.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health hospital in Fargo where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and released.

He’s currently in the Clay County Jail pending charges.

The BCA reports there was no body camera, Taser camera or dash cam video of the incident.

The BCA is investigating the officer involved shooting and the Moorhead Police Department is investigating the actions of Mr. Adrian during the incident.

When the BCA investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Clay County Attorney’s Office for review.