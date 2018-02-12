Moszers Hear Son’s Heartbeat In Heart Recipient

Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer Was Killed In The Line Of Duty In February 2016

FARGO, N.D. — This is an emotional week for the family of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer who died in the line of duty two years ago.

Jason’s father, Dave, shared these pictures on social media of the family listening to Jason’s heartbeat.

Jason’s heart was donated when he died two years ago to David Knudson.

Knudson waited three years on a transplant list before getting the heart.

Jason’s organs were donated to a total of five people.

Dave captioned the pictures “with our 4 new family members.”