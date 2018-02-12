ND Girls Basketball Roundup: Kindred Finishes Regular Season Undefeated in Region Play

Lisbon Broncos win 11th straight to end regular season.

KINDRED, N.D. — The Kindred Vikings picked up their 13th win in region play defeating Maple Valley 54-29. The Vikings finish the regular season a top Region 1 with a 13-0 record in the regular season against region opponents.

The Lisbon Broncos took care of business in Colfax downing Richland 68-39 for the teams 11th straight win of the season. Lisbon finishes just a game back of Kindred in the Region 1 standings. The Vikings will be the top-seed in Region 1, the Broncos the two-seed.