NDSU Basketball Struggling During Losing Streak

Bison have lost four straight in conference play.

FARGO, N.D. — The last two weeks of basketball have not made NDSU too happy. The Bison men are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, with the last three losses coming by just a combined eight points.

NDSU has had its share of struggles during the four-game skid. The herd have been outscored by 36 points in the paint. Opposing teams have also been taking advantage of the Bison’s sloppy play.

North Dakota State is giving up an average of 15 points off turnovers, including 21 on the road at South Dakota State. Keeping teams off the scoreboard hasn’t been easy either. NDSU surrendered 22-second-chance points to Oral Roberts in a one-point overtime loss during the current losing streak.

In games where the Bison bottle down rebounds, it seems they run into issues shooting the ball. When they do shoot the ball well, they turn the ball over more. The pieces are there, NDSU has just struggled to put them all together.

Despite the 4-7 league record, North Dakota State is still just a game out of the third spot in the Summit League.

South Dakota and South Dakota State are running away with the conference, but the third-through- seventh places are all within one game of each other.

NDSU takes a break from conference play on Tuesday with a match up against Mayville State.