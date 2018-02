Angela Shen

Multimedia Journalist

Angela grew up in Albuquerque, N.M. and graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in mass communications/journalism. She interned at the New Mexico News Port at UNM; KOB-TV, the NBC affiliate in Albuquerque; and Talk Media News in Washington, D.C., where she covered national politics.

Angela loves traveling, trying new foods, dance, and yoga.

Follow her on Twitter @AngelaShenTV or send story ideas to ashen@kvrr.com