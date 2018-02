Boys Hockey: Leonard Charts 50th Career win as Spuds Shutout Bemidji

Jack Stetz records his 100th point as a Spud in the win.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The eighth-ranked Moorhead Spuds score six goals in the second period to pick up their eighth straight win as they defeated Bemidji 9-0 on Tuesday night. Senior goaltender Lance Leonard recorded his 50th career win with the shutout.

Carter Randklev scored a hat trick and Jack Stetz charted his 99th, 100th and 101st points as a Moorhead Spud.