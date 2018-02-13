Hallock, MN Town of the Week 2-13-18

Here’s what the town’s namesake wrote about the area in his autobiography: “bands of elk came within a few miles to town; once a moose ran directly through the village, past the post office; a black bear came up out of the bottoms to play with the school children at recess; a couple of pet bears were always kept on hand for the Swedes to practice boxing on; wolves would tree settlers in zero days when food was scarce, one winter I had an empty store building full of pelts of timber wolves and coyotes; prairie chickens nested on the edge of town.” – From the Hallock City webpage.