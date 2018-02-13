LIVE: Money Talks: A Mardi Gras to Celebrate

The market's back up just in time for Fat Tuesday.
Emily Welker,

After a rough run last week on Wall Street, the markets have recovered to where a lot of investors are breathing a sigh of relief. But are we celebrating a recovery too early this Mardi Gras Tuesday?

Legacy Wealth Management’s Brady Brunsvold earns his beads by sitting down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a live in studio interview to talk about what drove trading numbers down, why they’re back up so far this week, and whether we’re going to see a return to where we were in the weeks to come.

You Might Like

Customer Disarms Robber at Southpointe Tesoro

FARGO, N.D. -- When it comes to our survival, there's one thing we all have in common: the fight or flight response. "Everybody has that no matter if you're trained or not. It tries to…

Will Both New Bars Receive Class Z Licenses?

FARGO, ND -- The city of Fargo has an ordinance that says if there are more applicants than licenses available, they must have a drawing. Two businesses were in the running for a Class…