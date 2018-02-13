Minnesota Cracking Down On Major Marijuana Busts

they've noticed less people are trying to hide the drugs in their cars

MINNESOTA — In the past two months, Minnesota State Patrol has seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana combined between busts in Otter Tail County and Alexandria.

In two of the three instances, K-9 units were used to find the drugs.

Fifteen troopers across the state have a dog assigned to them.

Although they train the dogs to sniff the vehicles for drugs, troopers say they’re starting to notice more people aren’t even trying to hide marijuana in the car.

“We’re looking at it trying to figure out if this is a bigger trend that we will see continue beyond or through 2018 or if it’s a blip on the radar. But it’s enough of a trend that we’re paying attention to it,” said Col. Matt Langer with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Minnesota State Patrol seized more marijuana in 2017 than they have in the past five years combined.