MN Basketball Roundup: Perham Escapes Hawley with 22nd Straight Victory

Barnesville downs DGF in girls basketball.
HAWLEY, Minn. — The Perham Yellow Jackets (22-0) picked up their 22nd win in a row by the slimmest of margins over Hawley (11-7) 49-48. Perham’s Carter Cresap bucket was the difference maker in the lasting seconds as the Yellow Jackets defense made a key stop on the Nuggets to end the game.

In girls basketball, Barnesville (18-3) and DGF (19-3) renewed its rivalry in Glyndon. The Trojans downed the Rebels 56-52. Emma Nielson lead Barnesville with 20 points. Nicole Herbranson chipped in another 14 in the win. Natalie Steichen’s 18 points were not enough to get DGF the win.

