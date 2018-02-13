NDSU Baseball Focused on Finding Rotation Heading into Opening Weekend

The Bison face Incarnate Word in a four-game set beginning Friday

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State baseball opens the 2018 campaign on Friday with a four-game set against Incarnate Word.

The Bison return six of their nine players from last year’s starting lineup, but there is still a giant question mark around the starting rotation.

Reed Pfannenstein and Luke Lind left holes with their departures, which gives manager Tod Brown some work to do in finding replacements.

“Those are big arms that we’re going to have to replace,” Brown said. “I feel like we have some good arms to fill those roles, but they haven’t done it yet. I’m from the old school ‘Show me first. Don’t tell me. Show me.’ We’re going to go down there with a good amount of pitchers and hopefully we can get everybody off the mound at least once and at least multiple innings as well.”

Friday’s season opener is at 6:30 p.m.