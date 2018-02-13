Samuelson’s 32 Points Lead NDSU to Win over Mayville State

The Bison honored 10 year old Landon Solberg before the game.
FARGO, N.D. — As the regular season winds down in college basketball, the games carry more and more importance. But, Tuesday was a day where the game itself took a backseat.

The Bison men played to raise awareness for Landon Solberg, a 10-year-old with a rare form of brain cancer.

Landon and his basketball team were at the game as NDSU hosted Mayville State.

The Bison overcame a slow start to win 87-53, thanks to Jared Samuelson’s career-high 32 points.

Samuelson started in place of injured Paul Miller.

NDSU continues conference play with a matchup against Fort Wayne on Saturday. It is senior night for the Herd.

