West Fargo Police Take Woman Into Custody After Gunshot

WEST FARGO, ND (KFGO) – West Fargo Police shut down a stretch of road as a precaution early Tuesday morning after a report of a gunshot inside a home in the 500 block of Center Street.

Lt. Jason Dura says an intoxicated, suicidal woman inside the two story condo unit fired a shotgun into the ceiling.

A neighbor who knew the woman was able to get inside and remove three firearms.

When police arrived and confirmed there were no other guns inside, officers entered the unit and were able to speak to the woman.

Police determined the only shot fired, was into the ceiling.

It was also determined that the female may have loaded the weapon in an attempt to do harm to herself.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

There were no injuries. No one else was in the unit.