“Ashes To Go” Provides Convenient, Welcoming Celebration of Ash Wednesday

This is the second year in a row it was held downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — It can be tough to figure out when you’re going to get ashes on Ash Wednesday when you have a busy schedule.

Thankfully, two churches had a quick fix for those trying to find the time.

You didn’t even have to go to church to get blessed with ashes this Ash Wednesday.

“We believe that God welcomes everyone wherever they are, so we’re bringing ashes out to people,” said pastor Joe Larson, with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Fargo.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and the People’s United Church of Christ offered “Ashes to Go” in downtown Fargo.

But instead of the traditional ashes you get every year, this year you could’ve gotten something called glitter ash.

Glitter ashes were started by an activist group in New York last year.

The movement aims to show unity between the church and the LGBTQ community.

“This is a way of saying on Ash Wednesday, not only are you accepted but you should be glorious and fabulous before God. So the glitter just reminds us that all of us are worthy to be seen,” said pastor Grace Murray with the People’s United Church of Christ in Fargo.

It’s something Pastor Joe Larson says he knows all too well.

He is the only openly gay, Lutheran pastor in North Dakota.

Thirty years ago he was in the seminary, but it wasn’t until two years ago Larson could finally get ordained.

“Sometimes it’s bittersweet. Sometimes I wish I could have been doing this my whole life but I’m also happy things are changing,” Larson said.

Larson isn’t the only one reflecting on his past this Ash Wednesday.

The day marks the beginning of Lent, a season completely revolving around reflection.

Some say they’re doing so by not giving up anything for Lent this year.

“I don’t give up anything. I try to add more prayer or bible reading or some kind of inspirational reading. I try to add instead of take away,” said Maxine Fagerland.

Pastors say they actually encourage more people to do the same.