Five Couples Compete in a “Not-So-Newlywed” Game on Valentine’s Day

Couples ranging from recently engaged to being married for 65 years answered questions about each other

FARGO, N.D. — Five couples competed against each other in a special version of the Newlywed Game.

At Touchmark at Harwood Grove in Fargo, a wide variety of couples answered questions about each other and exchanged some laughs in the Not–So–Newlywed challenge.

The game was meant to celebrate Valentine’s Day and showcase how love can last.

One couple has been married 65 years while another has celebrated 32 years.

The vast assortment of couples made the day more memorable.

“To see Jerry and Joanna at the end that have been married for 65 years on one end and have an engaged couple on the other end and exchanging laughs and it’s a fun way to celebrate a day that celebrates marriage and love,” said Katie Carlson, a Life Enrichment Assistant at Touchmark at Harwood Groves.

Every couple won a prize, and the winning couple took home an assortment of Valentine’s Day chocolates.