Force Gear up for a Hungry Tri-City Storm this Weekend

Fargo Force sit in fourth in the western conference with 50 points.

FARGO, N.D. — In the USHL, the Fargo Force return home to Scheels Arena this weekend to battle a familiar foe. The Tri-City Storm come to town after just hosting Fargo last weekend. The Force swept the weekend series notching nine goals in the two contests combined.

Those two wins put Fargo two points ahead of Tri-City in the Western Conference standings. Head coach Cary Eades says the team is approaching this home-and-home series just like they would with a playoff series.

“This is our third, four-game series in the middle of the season,” Eades said. “Our guys are used to it. We’ve been attacking this a little bit like a playoff series.”

The Force won last weekend’s contests against the Storm 3-1 and 6-3.

“Tri-City is a great defensive team. It starts from their goaltender on out,” Eades said. “They have the lowest goals against average in the league. It is tough to score on them. I’m sure they’re going to be a little fired up with us getting nine goals in the two games last week. They’ll be trying to shut us down.”