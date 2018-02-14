The Importance of Donating Organs on National Organ Donation Day

One Abercrombie man encourages donations after his granddaughter, father donated organs

FARGO, N.D. — Eight years ago, eleven–month–old Kirstin Cantler–Booke passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident. After her death, her parents were faced with an important decision.

“The doctors informed us, informed my daughter and her boyfriend that [Kirstin would] be a candidate for organ donation. That’s what Life Source became involved. And my daughter and her boyfriend said that was the easiest decision they’d ever made,” said Chris Cantler, a taxidermist and a Life Source ambassador.

Since his granddaughter’s passing, Cantler has gone around the Fargo–Moorhead area to inform others about the wonders of organ donation.

His father was also a beneficiary of organ donations. Ronald Cantler received two heart transplants and a kidney transplant before his death in April.

Chris believes receiving a new heart greatly impacted his dad’s life.

“My dad’s life went from not being able to walk very far, and he was a fit person, not being able to play with his kids and his grandkids to back to being on a bowling league, going hunting and fishing, just being active and living a life again,” said Cantler.

In North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, there are 3500 people on the wait list to receive organs, and that number continues to grow every ten seconds.

Dave Knudsen knows the importance of organ donations.

Knudsen received the heart of former Fargo police officer Jason Moszer, who was shot in the line of duty two years ago.

Knudsen says people should donate their organs due to the impact one donation had on him.

“It’s allowed me to be at my daughter’s graduation, my son’s going to graduate this year, so yes, very much so,” said Knudsen.

There are many different ways to become an organ donor, including signing up online at registerme.org.