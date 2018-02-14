LIVE: Celebrating 6 Titles In 7 Years With Bison Illustrated

Magazine Highlights Latest FCS Championship

Bison Illustrated editor Joe Kerlin joins us to talk about a special commemorative issue of the magazine.

The issue highlights six FCS titles in seven years for Bison football.

There are interviews with players, coaches, a game recap and a roundtable discussion with NDSU’s senior class.

The issue is available starting February 14th for free at locations around the metro.

You can find more information on Bison Illustrated and other Spotlight Media publications by clicking here.