Men’s Basketball: UND Continues to Rely Heavily on its Starting Unit

In last week's loss to Idaho State, the Hawks' starting five combined for 59 of the 67 points.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —UND Men’s Basketball is wrapping up its home schedule with a three-game homestand, beginning with Southern Utah tomorrow night.

The Fighting Hawks will likely rely on its starting unit to bear most of the load, which is something UND has had to do all season long. In last week’s loss to Idaho State, the Hawks’ starting five combined for 59 of the 67 points.

Veteran guard Geno Crandall said the extensive playing time has been a big adjustment for all five starters.

“It’s different I’d say having the starters playing such a huge role,” Crandall said. “I mean obviously starters are going to play a lot of minutes, but I think this year with some of our lack in depth and some injuries to other guys it’s forced us to play some vary extended minutes, especially in close games.”

Tip off against the thunderbirds is set for 7:05 tomorrow night.