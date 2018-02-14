Rep. Cramer Will Decide On Senate Run By Weeks End

In an interview Tuesday evening with KFGO News, Cramer confirmed that he is reconsidering an earlier decision not to seek the GOP endorsement to challenge Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

FARGO (KFGO) – Republican North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer says he will make an announcement regarding his future political plans in a matter of days.

In January, Cramer said that he wouldn’t run for the senate, despite a personal appeal from President Trump.

Former GOP senate hopeful Gary Emineth announced in an email that he is withdrawing from the race because Cramer now plans to run.

Cramer says he realizes that a lot of people are wondering what he plans to do. He says that he plans to come back to North Dakota and make an announcement before the end of the week.