Bison Softball Eager to Grow after First Weekend

NDSU is 2-3 heading into the second weekend

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU softball is 2-3 to start the year after the first weekend of play.

The Bison pitching kept them in all the contests, but their hitting slumped in key moments.

Senior pitcher Jax Sertic went 1-2 on the weekend, despite an ERA of just 1.80.

“This weekend is going to be tougher,” head coach Darren Mueller said. “The competition is a little tougher than last weekend in the aspect that basically everyone is picked to win their conference and was in the regional last year. I don’t think we’re going to see those strikeout performances that we saw last weekend, but we’re still expecting – I shouldn’t say expect – they’re still capable of doing a lot of those things.”