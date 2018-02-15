Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley CEO Starts Discussion about School Shootings on Facebook

Robin Nelson tries to engage both sides to come up with constructive solutions to the climbing numbers

FARGO, N.D. — In the aftermath of the shootings in Florida, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley took to Facebook to discuss her feelings.

Robin Nelson, a former Fargo school board member, asked questions about how communities will be affected by these shootings in a Facebook post last night.

Nelson says her post helped encourage some constructive discussion about school safety and gun control.

She thinks the solutions will lie beyond the school yard gates.

“We need to start making an impact somewhere. It might not be perfect, nothing is perfect but we’re certainly not going in the right direction now so let’s just start making some sensible steps,” said Nelson.

Nelson was a member of the Fargo school board until 2016. She plans on regaining her seat in this June’s election.