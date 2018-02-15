Kevin Cramer Holding Senate Announcement and Rally Friday

It's expected that Republican Cramer will run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Heidi Heitkamp.

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer will hold a rally on Friday for what he’s calling Senate announcement and rally.

The announcement and rally are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the Ramada Bismarck.

Earlier this week, Cramer said he would make an announcement regarding his future political plans in a matter of days.

In an interview with KFGO News, Cramer confirmed that he is reconsidering an earlier decision not to seek the GOP endorsement to challenge Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

In January, Cramer said that he wouldn’t run for the senate, despite a personal appeal from President Trump.

Former GOP senate hopeful Gary Emineth announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the race because Cramer now plans to run.

If he does he’ll face a primary challenger in Republican State Senator Tom Campbell.