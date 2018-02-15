Moorhead Burglary Ends In Suspect Being Stabbed

Both of the suspects are in custody. Police believe the residence was targeted by the suspects.

MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead Police report that a suspected burglary overnight resulted in one of the suspects being hospitalized.

Here is how Moorhead Police reported the incident:

On February 14, 2018, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Moorhead Police responded to a reported burglary at 1020 18 Street South. Officers learned that two male suspects forced open an apartment door and were immediately confronted by residents inside. One suspect displayed a handgun and punched one of the male residents in the face several times. During this physical confrontation, another resident inside the apartment produced a knife and stabbed the suspect in the lower back and left arm. The second male suspect became involved in the physical altercation which allowed for the two suspects to flee from the building through the East doors.

Two of the three apartment residents suffered minor injuries during the altercation and did not require on-scene medical treatment. Approximately an hour later an emergency call was placed from a residence located in the 1700 block of 3 Avenue South of a stabbing victim in need of medical assistance. Alberto St. Martin Lopez was transported by F-M Ambulance to Essentia for serious life threatening injuries.

Alberto St. Martin Lopez (51 years old) and Mohammed Gayib Mahmod (26 years old), both from Moorhead have been identified as the two suspects. Mahammed Mahmod was taken into custody without incident in Fargo on an outstanding Misdemeanor warrant and transported to the Cass county jail. Investigators will forward their reports to the Clay County Attorney’s office for their review and long form complaint for appropriate felony level charges.

The residence involved is believed to have been specifically targeted by the suspects. Police continue to investigate the relationship between the parties. There is no public safety concern at this time.