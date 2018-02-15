Moorhead Police Investigating Home Invasion

Altercation ended with one suspect being stabbed

MOORHEAD, Minn. — An overnight home invasion ends with one of the suspects in the hospital.

Moorhead Police were called to 1020 18th Street South Wednesday after midnight.

Two males broke into an apartment, and a physical confrontation led to one resident stabbing the suspect in the back. Both suspects fled on foot.

“The subject that was injured during the altercation with a knife is currently at Essentia, and the other suspect was taken into custody in Fargo without incident for a misdemeanor warrant and is currently in the Cass County Jail,” said Capt. Tory Jacobson of Moorhead Police.

The suspect in the hospital has been identified as 51 year old Alberto St. Martin Lopez, and the man in custody is 26 year old Mohammed Mahmod.

Neighbors say it’s usually a quiet neighborhood and are surprised to hear about the home invasion.

“I have a daughter here and she’s just grown— she’s not even one years old so stuff like this is happening, as a father, I have to be, you know, careful,” said Isaac Miller, a neighbor.

“We understand this apartment was specifically targeted to reasons we continue to investigate so there’s no reason to believe there’s a greater, broader threat to the public,” Jacobson said.

Police say the case is an ongoing investigation and have not pointed to a specific motive. They say most incidents like this are targeted at people known by the suspects.