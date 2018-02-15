Representative Kevin Cramer To Announce Candidacy For U.S. Senate

The GOP congressman has spent the last six years serving as the state's lone representative

NORTH DAKOTA — Representative Kevin Cramer posted to Facebook that he will officially announce his campaign for the U.S. Senate in Bismarck on Friday.

This, after first saying that he would not run for the seat held by Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

Kevin Cramer was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 when long–time Representative Rick Berg decided to run for U.S. Senate.

Now, six years later, Cramer follows in Berg’s footsteps and declares his own run for the Senate. For some Republicans, Cramer is an easy candidate to support.

“Nobody else that was considering running has the name recognition or the state–wide election victories that Kevin Cramer has, nor do they have the ability to raise the money that he has,” said Dr. Barbara Headrick, political sciences professor at MSUM.

Although Representative Cramer would pose a serious challenge to Heidi Heitkamp’s re–election campaign, the move does not come without risk for the Republican party.

The GOP might pick up a seat in the Senate, but they might also could lose to Heitkamp and lose Cramer’s seat in Congress.

“There is the possibility that if Kevin Cramer goes up against Heidi Heitkamp and doesn’t do well…people who are voting for Heidi may just decide to go right down to the next slot and vote for the Democrat for the House,” said Headrick.

If Cramer does win, Headrick says he’ll support President Trump’s agenda.

“When you get Kevin Cramer, you get somebody who will 100 percent back whatever Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell want to do,” said Headrick

Regardless of the outcome, Headrick says there’s a very good chance the nation will take note of the campaign.

“It’s just made North Dakota 2018 races a whole lot more interesting,” said Headrick.

Gary Emineth has already dropped out of the Senate race.

However, Grafton farmer and businessman Tom Campbell is still in the race for Heitkamp’s senate seat.