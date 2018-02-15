Tech Tip Today: USPS Informed Delivery

Stop stalking the mailman and watch this.
Emily Welker,

Have you ever been really, really, really excited to receive a package you knew was on its way — but then were driven distracted wondering when it would arrive? With mail thefts on the rise, it can be nerve-wracking to wonder from day to day when a delivery will come to your home.

Now there’s a service the US Post Office offers online that takes the guesswork out of waiting. Find out how it works in this week’s Tech Tip Today with Francie Black.

You Might Like

Kevin Cramer Holding Senate Announcement and Rally Friday

BISMARCK, ND -- North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer will hold a rally on Friday for what he's calling Senate announcement and rally. It's expected that Republican Cramer will run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Heidi Heitkamp.…

Moorhead Burglary Ends In Suspect Being Stabbed

MOORHEAD, MN -- Moorhead Police report that a suspected burglary overnight resulted in one of the suspects being hospitalized. Here is how Moorhead Police reported the incident: On February 14, 2018, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Moorhead Police responded to a…