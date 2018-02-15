Tech Tip Today: USPS Informed Delivery

Stop stalking the mailman and watch this.

Have you ever been really, really, really excited to receive a package you knew was on its way — but then were driven distracted wondering when it would arrive? With mail thefts on the rise, it can be nerve-wracking to wonder from day to day when a delivery will come to your home.

Now there’s a service the US Post Office offers online that takes the guesswork out of waiting. Find out how it works in this week’s Tech Tip Today with Francie Black.